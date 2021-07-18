Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 13:24 Hits: 11

As England pushes ahead with a controversial decision to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions on Monday – dubbed "Freedom Day" by the UK press – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are self-isolating after meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has since tested positive for Covid-19. "Please, please, please, be cautious," Johnson said in a video from isolation on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210718-as-england-prepares-to-lift-covid-19-restrictions-boris-johnson-goes-into-self-isolation