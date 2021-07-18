Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 15:42 Hits: 9

More than 100,000 people rallied across France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to require a Covid-19 “health pass” to access public places such as cafés and cinemas starting next week. In addition to traditional concerns about curtailed civil liberties, conspiracy theories have fuelled the opposition to making proof of vaccination obligatory.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210718-conspiracy-theories-fuel-french-opposition-to-covid-19-health-pass