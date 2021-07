Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 14:39 Hits: 9

DUBAI (Reuters) - Pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia are publicly criticising the United Arab Emirates' role in Yemen, a rare move that reflects political and economic tensions between the two Gulf allies that also led to an open standoff over oil policy. Read full story

