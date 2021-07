Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 09:33 Hits: 3

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been identified by the country’s test-and-trace system as a contact of a confirmed coronavirus case - but unlike thousands of his compatriots, he won’t have to stay home for 10 days. Johnson’s 10 Downing Street office said Sunday (Jul 18) that the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-pm-johnson-avoids-quarantine-after-health-minister-catches-15244074