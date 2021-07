Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 11:01 Hits: 9

The UK government was thrown into turmoil on Sunday by its own rules on Covid self-isolation just as it controversially prepares to ditch pandemic curbs in England.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-government-in-covid-19-confusion-ahead-of-freedom-day-15244232