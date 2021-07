Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 08:02 Hits: 8

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran insisted on Sunday that a prisoner swap deal has been agreed with the United States, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said, a day after Washington denied such an agreement had been reached. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/18/iran-insists-prisoner-swap-deal-was-agreed-with-us-says-ready-to-proceed-039today039