Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 08:03 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: MPs should be allowed to debate at the special Parliament meeting starting July 26, says Pakatan Harapan's presidential council. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/18/allow-debates-in-parliament-during-upcoming-meeting-says-pakatan