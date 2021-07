Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 06:31 Hits: 7

Organizers confirmed at least 10 coronavirus cases linked to the Olympics, with the two infected athletes listed as non-Japanese. Meanwhile, German experts expect a fourth wave by autumn. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-athlete-infections-rise-in-tokyo-olympic-village/a-58304544?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf