Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:23 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Umno should not give any quarter to party members who are in the Cabinet if they go against the party's decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, says Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/18/give-no-quarter-to-umno-members-who-go-against-party-decision-says-puad-zarkashi