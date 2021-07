Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:52 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: The monthly fish supply for the country this year is expected to remain stable at an average of 169,000 metric tonnes, compared to the national demand of 125,000 metric tonnes per month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/18/theres-enough-fish-supply-says-agriculture-minister