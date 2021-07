Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 06:54 Hits: 7

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Flash floods hit southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least one person and adding to the devastation after flooding in the country this week that killed more than 150 people. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/18/bavaria-hit-by-floods-as-german-death-toll-climbs-to-156