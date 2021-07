Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 05:52 Hits: 6

PRAGUE: A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday (Jul 17), adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member - who had two negative PCR ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/tokyo-olympics-czech-team-staff-member-tests-positive-covid-19-15241430