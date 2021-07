Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 09:06 Hits: 4

Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the US West that are straining resources.

