Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 10:07 Hits: 4

France said Saturday it would require people not fully vaccinated and arriving from some European countries to show a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210717-france-to-require-24-hour-old-covid-test-for-some-unvaccinated-eu-arrivals