President Bashar al-Assad was sworn in Saturday for seven more years after a controversial May election dismissed by Europe and the US as "neither free nor fair". His new term extends the Assad family’s rule to almost six decades; Assad's father Hafez al-Assad led Syria for some 30 years.

