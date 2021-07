Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 15:48 Hits: 8

A formal investigation into possible conflicts of interest was opened Friday into French Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, who is suspected of using his political influence to settle scores with adversaries dating from his previous career as a high-profile defence lawyer.

