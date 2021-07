Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 13:56 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has tightened its standard operating procedures for Hari Raya Aidiladha following a spike in cases on Saturday (July 17). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/17/covid-19-sabah-tightens-sops-for-hari-raya-aidiladha