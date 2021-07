Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 15:07 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is quarantined again after coming in close contact with someone who was tested positive for Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/17/covid-19-hisham-under-quarantine-again-after-coming-into-close-contact