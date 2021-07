Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 15:18 Hits: 11

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition activist and former mayor Emilio Grateron has taken refuge in the Chilean diplomatic residence in Caracas, Chilean and Venezuelan authorities said, amid a wave of arrests of political adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro. Read full story

