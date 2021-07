Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 13:40 Hits: 9

LONDON: British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday (Jul 17)  said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease. Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-health-ministe-sajid-javid-tests-positive-covid-19-15239908