Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 14:21 Hits: 8

BRUSSELS: Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake. Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sustainability/europe-floods-show-need-to-curb-emissions-and-adapt-15238736