Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 16:58 Hits: 11

In the normally scenic German spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, stricken residents were scraping muddy water from streets piled high with debris on Saturday as they began to face the aftermath of the worst flooding in decades.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-spa-town-begins-mammoth-flood-clean-up-effort-15240340