You spoke, we listened: Some VERY big news for the Community Contributors Team!

Hi. Remember me? As I wrote in February, I’m the Managing Editor of Community Content ‘round these parts.

[I]n late 2019, as she prepared to take the helm as Publisher, Faith Gardner asked me to spend the entirety of my days with Community writing, and with Community writers, in service of one goal: getting more Community writing in that top section of the Front Page, every day of the week!

After introducing my amazing team of Community Contributors and Community Fellows, I then asked y’all for suggestions for future additions to the team. As anyone reading the comments may have noticed, one name quickly emerged as the Community’s first choice for our next expansion.

That expansion is here at last, and I’m happy to report that said frontrunner accepted my offer of a fellowship and joined the team on July 15.

More on that in a minute.

Our first addition is a new name for most of you, since she’s worked tirelessly behind the scenes as one of Daily Kos’ copyeditors since joining the staff in 2017. Turns out I couldn’t always keep up with all the great writers on the CC Team, so Emily Epstein White generously started helping me out every so often last year. This year, “every so often” became “quite frequently” and now she’s the Senior Editor of Community Content. Emily lives down the street from one of my best friends with two amazing kids, her husband, and a dog. She does standup comedy when she’s not loving her family, working with writers here, working with writers elsewhere, or sleeping. Soon, you’ll be seeing her in your comments, as she helps me with The Chase for great Community content to elevate to the Front Page, and gets to know you all much better. WELCOME EMILY! Now let’s revisit some of your recommendations of our newest Community Fellow. I’ve redacted their name for now, because I think it is fun to draw this big reveal out for as long as I possibly can.

“___ works pretty hard on these here pages!” ~eeff ”If I could pick just one person to put on the front page my pick would be ___—hands down.” ~Sylv ”___ deserves recognition for all [they do] here. (And payment wouldn’t hurt, either.)” ~bonniebluesky ”I’d also like to 8th (or whatever the number is up to now) the nomination for ___.” ~CameronProf ”As a regular ... reader, I’ll ninth or tenth that! “ ~nontradgrad ”___ deserves kudos and access to the Front Page.” ~John in Denver ”I agree. ___ should be added to this group.” ~angeaz

Do you have any guesses yet?

Our new Community Fellow joined Daily Kos in 2009 and is a prolific writer and editor for several series and groups, from Overnight News Digest to What Are You Reading? to Top Commentsto Black Kos. His signature rants and heartfelt personal stories are must-reads around here, and that’s before we talk about the Pundit Roundups that he’s been doing every Thursday and Sunday. As you can imagine, I literally screamed when he accepted my invitation to join the team. By now, surely you know where I’m going with this: Please join me in a huge welcome as Chitown Kev joins the Community Contributors Team! You’ll start seeing his APRs on the Front Page starting this Sunday, in addition to longform stories like the ones you’ve come to expect from the CC Team since we started the program last year. As I’ve said before, we’re listening, and we’re reading, so keep on writing. Thank you for all of you who informally “nominated” Kev. We’re so very lucky to have him on the team.

