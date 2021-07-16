Ukrainian Village Of New York Hit By High-Caliber Artillery Shells

Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 17:24 Hits: 0

The Ukrainian military claims Russia-backed forces used high-caliber artillery to shell the village of New York in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. During the bombardment on the evening of July 15, a shell hit a house in the village and damaged it, leaving piles of smoking rubble. RFE/RL journalists at the scene a day after found body armor that had been severely damaged by extreme heat.

