Ukrainian Village Of New York Hit By High-Caliber Artillery Shells

Ukrainian Village Of New York Hit By High-Caliber Artillery Shells The Ukrainian military claims Russia-backed forces used high-caliber artillery to shell the village of New York in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. During the bombardment on the evening of July 15, a shell hit a house in the village and damaged it, leaving piles of smoking rubble. RFE/RL journalists at the scene a day after found body armor that had been severely damaged by extreme heat.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bombardment-ukraine-donetsk-artillery-attack/31362799.html

