Germany Declares State Of Catastrophe Due to Floods

Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense declared on Friday a state of military catastrophe, following the floods that have caused at least 120 deaths in Western Europe.

The death toll in Germany rose to 100 as the authorities said that waters are retreating, which will facilitate the damage assessment.

Moreover, 3,500 people have been evacuated from devastated areas and 850 troops were deployed in the region across the districts of Hagen and Mettmann, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Trier-Saarburg, Ahrweiler, Daun, Bitburg-Prüm, in Rhineland-Palatinate.

In addition, the military deployed  25 trucks, twelve ambulances, ten wheel loaders, two armored rescue vehicles, and several transport vehicles. Meanwhile, 20 deaths were reported in Belgium and The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are damaged as well.

