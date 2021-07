Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 05:10 Hits: 3

The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210717-dozens-still-missing-as-germany-sifts-through-rubble-of-deadly-floods