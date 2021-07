Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 07:29 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Data showed that vaccination has succeeded in sharply reducing the number of serious Covid-19 cases in the country, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

