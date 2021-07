Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 13:46 Hits: 0

A month has passed since Naomi Osaka withdrew from the public eye, citing depression. The 23-year-old tennis star is set to return to the court at the Olympic Games in Tokyo — and her marketing company is in overdrive.

