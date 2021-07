Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 20:16 Hits: 0

Massive flooding has caused devastation across parts of central Europe, claiming dozens of lives. Scientists say that climate change had a role in it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-climate-change-fueling-floods-in-germany/a-58282637?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf