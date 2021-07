Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 09:52 Hits: 0

Security officials in Belarus have raided the homes of several independent journalists as part of an ongoing crackdown. University students have been imprisoned for protests.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-security-services-raid-journalists-homes/a-58286350?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf