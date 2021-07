Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:39 Hits: 4

Most people should have realized by now that we're facing a climate crisis. Curbing greenhouse gas emissions is just one side of the problem. Adopting safety precautions is the other, says David Ehl.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-the-climate-crisis-can-t-be-stopped-we-must-adapt/a-58294704?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf