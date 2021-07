Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 02:04 Hits: 1

The turmoil in Haiti has given added resonance to Gessica Généus’s stunning debut feature “Freda”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week. She spoke to FRANCE 24 about the film’s message, her country’s many woes, and the joy of seeing Haitian cinema feted in Cannes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210716-in-time-of-crisis-haitian-movie-shines-a-bright-light-at-cannes-film-festival