Indian state of Goa continues to attract dreamers from around the world

Indian state of Goa continues to attract dreamers from around the world India's small western state of Goa is probably one of its most widely visited tourist spots, with 7 million visitors in 2019 alone. But few people know that it was the only Indian state to live under Portuguese – not British – colonial rule. Goa only joined independent India in 1961, 14 years after the rest of the country. Long famous as a hippie paradise, today Goa still attracts dreamers from all over the world and remains a cultural melting pot of Indian and Portuguese traditions. 

