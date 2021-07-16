Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 11:23 Hits: 0

India's small western state of Goa is probably one of its most widely visited tourist spots, with 7 million visitors in 2019 alone. But few people know that it was the only Indian state to live under Portuguese – not British – colonial rule. Goa only joined independent India in 1961, 14 years after the rest of the country. Long famous as a hippie paradise, today Goa still attracts dreamers from all over the world and remains a cultural melting pot of Indian and Portuguese traditions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/revisited/20210716-indian-state-of-goa-continues-to-attract-dreamers-from-around-the-world