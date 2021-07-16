The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thousands of flamingos die in Turkey’s shrinking Lake Tuz

Thousands of flamingos die in Turkey’s shrinking Lake Tuz Videos and photos posted online show thousands of carcasses of baby flamingoes, scattered across the dried-up sands of Lake Tuz, in central Turkey. Since July 10, visitors to the lake, a popular summer destination, have been shocked by the desolate scenes at the lake, and environmental activists have implored the government to do more to protect the lake’s wildlife in the face of drought and water shortages.

https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210716-turkey-thousands-of-flamingos-die-shrinking-lake-tuz

