Rwanda's Righteous: The heroes who risked their lives to help others during genocide

Rwanda's Righteous: The heroes who risked their lives to help others during genocide In 1994, Rwanda plunged into a murderous frenzy. In just three months, more than 800,000 Rwandans, mostly from the Tutsi minority, were massacred by members of the Hutu majority. Some Hutus risked their lives to help Tutsis and most were executed because of it. But others lived to tell the tale. Who are these heroes? Why did they make this choice? How did they do it? In this documentary, we meet the men and women who showed humanity during the darkest hours of the genocide.

