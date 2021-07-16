Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 14:14 Hits: 1

In 1994, Rwanda plunged into a murderous frenzy. In just three months, more than 800,000 Rwandans, mostly from the Tutsi minority, were massacred by members of the Hutu majority. Some Hutus risked their lives to help Tutsis and most were executed because of it. But others lived to tell the tale. Who are these heroes? Why did they make this choice? How did they do it? In this documentary, we meet the men and women who showed humanity during the darkest hours of the genocide.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20210716-rwanda-s-righteous-the-heroes-who-risked-their-lives-to-help-others-during-genocide