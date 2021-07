Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 20:43 Hits: 1

The United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday a partial lockdown and new entry requirements in the emirate starting Jul 19, from midnight until 5am, the media office reported in a tweet.

