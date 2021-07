Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 21:53 Hits: 1

A California fire churned through unpopulated mountain wilderness on Thursday (Jul 15), but posed no immediate threat to the nearby town of Paradise, site of the deadliest wildfire in recent US history. Still, survivors of the 2018 blaze worried that history could repeat itself.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/california-blaze-erupts-near-site-of-deadliest-us-wildfire-15228632