Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 21:54 Hits: 1

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has no forecast date for leaving the hospital where he is being treated for an obstructed intestine linked to a 2018 stabbing, as he cancelled a weekly broadcast later on Thursday and a weekend event with supporters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-bolsonaro-cancels-events-with-no-timeline-for-leaving-15226952