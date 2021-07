Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 22:45 Hits: 1

The assassination of Jovenel Moise by armed mercenaries was planned in the neighbouring Dominican Republic, say Haitian police, who announced the detention of the slain president's chief bodyguard and three other members of his security detail.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/haitian-police-close-net-in-probe-of-president-s-murder-15228300