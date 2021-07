Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:07 Hits: 0

BEIJING: China on Friday (Jul 16) rebuffed World Health Organization (WHO) accusations that it failed to share raw data needed for an investigation into COVID-19's s origins, insisting experts were given adequate access when they visited the country this year. The WHO is facing intensifying ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-china-who-claims-obstructed-investigation-lab-theory-15232948