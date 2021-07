Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

ATHENS: Restrictions allowing only people vaccinated against coronavirus to be served at indoor restaurants, bars and cafes went into effect in Greece on Friday (Jul 16), with diners broadly in favour of the measure as the country grapples with a surge in infections. Customers at indoor ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-vaccines--no-dinner--indoor-greek-restaurants-accept-only-inoculated-customers-15235848