Friday, 16 July 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the Security Council to authorise additional troops for the peacekeeping mission in Mali in response to rising violence by Islamist militants, according to a report seen by Reuters.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-security-council-asked-to-authorise-more-troops-for-mali-mission-15235936