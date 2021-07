Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 20:09 Hits: 5

The funeral for Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise will take place on July 23, officials said Friday, as the troubled nation's first democratically elected leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide arrived home after receiving medical care in Cuba.

