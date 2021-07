Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 14:03 Hits: 3

The canon of popular American literature not only unified the culture, it helped create the national narrative of individualism and self-reliance.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0716/The-popular-books-that-brought-Americans-together-in-a-common-culture?icid=rss