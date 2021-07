Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:20 Hits: 1

For years, WTO members have failed to forge an agreement to limit fishing subsidies, thereby allowing the continuation of ecologically devastating fishing operations that would otherwise be economically unviable. But with another round of negotiations this month, they have a chance to make up for lost time.

