Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:15 Hits: 1

Although Germany remains indispensable to European unity and solidarity, new polling shows that German citizens have begun to sour on the European project during the COVID-19 pandemic. If German politicians do not revise how they talk about Europe, this change of sentiment could have disastrous long-term consequences.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/germany-patriotic-case-for-europe-by-mark-leonard-2021-07