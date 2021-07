Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 08:03 Hits: 1

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has brought both disturbing developments, like the increased use of surveillance technology, and promising ones, like the de-linking of employment from geographic location. But without new rules of the road, workers overall will be worse off than they were before COVID-19.

