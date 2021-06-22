A Charter School Named For the Author of Pedagogy of the Oppressed Is Union Busting - At Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Massachusetts, teachers say a hostile administration is trying to crush their union.

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

In 1968, Paulo Freire, a famous Brazilian philosopher, authored the book Pedagogy of the Oppressed, a Marxist argument for using education to empower the downtrodden. In 2013, a charter school named in his honor was founded: the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School (PFSJCS), located in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Now, in a display of the universe’s sense of humor, teachers at PFSJCS say that the school's leadership is engaging in union busting.



In March 2020, the school’s professional staff of about 26 people—mostly teachers, along with a few other employees such as guidance counselors—unionized with UAW Local 2322 in Massachusetts. Zack Novak, one of the teachers who helped lead the union drive, said that several years of experience working in unionized public schools had led him to expect certain standards of treatment that he didn’t see at PFSJCS. “At charter schools in general, the climate is much different. I noticed people being treated unfairly by the administration,” Novak said. “The only way to get ahead was if the powers that be liked you. That’s not an equitable environment for teaching staff.”

Novak sent out an email notifying everyone at the school that the staff had unionized in March of last year. The same day, he says, he was pulled into a meeting with administrators, which he interpreted as an assertion of their power. At the end of the school year, he said, he was offered a new contract to come back—but that contract was rescinded before the next school year began, for no apparent reason. He believes that his involvement in organizing the union was the motivating factor.

In July 2020, the school hired Gil Traverso as its new executive director, to replace a retiring predecessor. Since then, union members say, labor relations have been awful. According to Carol Huben, a PFSJCS teacher, the first ominous sign was “a really strong pattern of not responding to union communications.” Next, she said, teachers were warned or disciplined after posting innocuous pro-union messages in their Zoom backgrounds at bargaining meetings.

Then, Huben said, came the most serious blow to the union: a dozen teachers whose contracts were up last year were ordered to reapply for their own jobs—and none of them were rehired. The union said in a press release that “no explanation was offered for their non renewal of contracts.” Huben also said that management is warning newly hired teachers to beware of the union. The union has filed complaints over more than 20 incidents since Traverso’s hiring, teachers said.

Gil Traverso did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Such aggressive hostility towards the union is puzzling for Novak, who points out that such high turnover among the teaching staff is correlated with worse learning outcomes for students. But he sees the administration's anti-union behavior as a basic expression of pure power politics on the job. “People want to organize, and the bosses don’t want them to,” Novak said. “They enjoy disproportionate power over the workplace."

On June 23, PFSJCS union members are planning an “informational picket” outside of the school, and the union plans to drum up public support in the community. Though similarly absurd situations have arisen before—in 2017, for instance, there was a union busting campaign at a charter school named for Cesar Chavez—the hypocrisy of the pressure they're facing is not lost on the teachers.

“It certainly is quite ironic,” Huben said, “that the school that uses Paulo Freire’s name, who was a labor activist, is choosing to use his name to union bust.”



