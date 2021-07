Category: World Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 06:36 Hits: 9

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on July 16 that Hungary will offer the option of taking up a third dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine from the beginning of next month and make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all health-care workers.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hungary-third-vaccine-dose/31361323.html