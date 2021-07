Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 13:47 Hits: 1

Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government on Thursday, saying it was clear he would not be able to reach an agreement with President Michel Aoun, plunging the country deeper into crisis.

